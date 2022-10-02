UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Calls On UN Military Advisor To UN Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Army Chief calls on UN Military Advisor to UN Secretary General

RAWALPINDI, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Military Advisor to Secretary General General United Nation (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during an official visit to United States (US).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including natural disaster caused by flood across the country came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

The Army Chief appreciated the role of the office of UN Military Advisor in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN Military Advisor expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He assured full support to the flood victims.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army United Nations Flood ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa United States Senegal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.