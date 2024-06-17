Army Chief Celebrates Eid-ul-Azha With Troops At LoC In Haji Pir Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the troops.
The COAS offered Eid prayers with the officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. On the festive occasion, he paid respects to the the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Addressing the troops, the COAS commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland.
He said, “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens.”
Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with the relevant United Nations resolutions.
He condemned India's ongoing oppression and brutalities against the Kashmiris, saying that post-election, India had been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan.
Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, had become a routine political tool of India, he added.
“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” the COAS concluded.
Earlier upon arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.
