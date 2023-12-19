Open Menu

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM Discuss Regional Security

December 19, 2023

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir met Commander US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla during his visit to CENTCOM Headquarters at Tampa Bay in Florida.

During the meeting, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion.

Both sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army.

General Syed Asim Munir also visited CENTCOM Joint Operations Center during the visit.

