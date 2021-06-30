UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Condoles Demise Of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Army Chief condoles demise of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, .

In a tweet, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the Army Chief praying for the deceased and his family.

The Army Chief said, "May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen."

More Stories From Pakistan

