Army Chief Condoles Demise Of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, .
In a tweet, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the Army Chief praying for the deceased and his family.
The Army Chief said, "May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen."