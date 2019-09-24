Army Chief directed immediate rescue operation in quake hit areas

Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed immediate rescue operation in aid of civil administration for victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir, says in media reports

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed immediate rescue operation in aid of civil administration for victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir, says in media reports.According to a tweet by Director General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Army troops with aviation and medical support teams have been dispatched to the affected sites.