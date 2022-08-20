Army Chief directs Balochistan Corps to assist flood affectees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday called Commander Balochistan Corps and directed him to assist provincial government in rescue and relief operations during floods.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief directed the Balochistan Corps commander to get an update on flood situation and undertake all measures to assist the Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration.

"Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan," the COAS said.

He further directed utilization of army resources to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure.

"Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation," the COAS said.