Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with the European Union based on common interests.

He was talking to Ambassador of European Union Dr Riina Kionka who called on him in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union were discussed. They hoped to further increase bilateral engagement.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming her new appointment, the Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with European Union.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador pledged to play her role for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and European Union.

Expressing deep grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, she extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

She offered EU's full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Army Chief thanked the EU's support and reiterated that assistance from global partners will be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.