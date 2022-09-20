UrduPoint.com

Army Chief, EU Ambassador Discuss Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

Both General Qamar Javed  Bajwa and EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka have discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with the European Union based on common interests.

He was talking to Ambassador of European Union Dr Riina Kionka who called on him in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union were discussed. They hoped to further increase bilateral engagement.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming her new appointment, the Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with European Union.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador pledged to play her role for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and European Union.

Expressing deep grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, she extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

She offered EU's full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Army Chief thanked the EU's support and reiterated that assistance from global partners will be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army European Union General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

25 minutes ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

2 hours ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.