UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Defense Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:49 PM

Army Chief expresses sorrow over death of Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Defense Minister Mohammad bin Abdullah

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) says Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul and Saudi leadership.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of Assistant Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-ayesh.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul and Saudi leadership.

Army Chief said that Pakistan lost a true friend after passing of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saudi Arabia Family Sad

Recent Stories

NFEH calls for immediate reopening of tourism indu ..

6 minutes ago

ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

18 minutes ago

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project comp ..

36 minutes ago

Moody upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

1 hour ago

Recovery of Coronavirus patients in country reache ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.