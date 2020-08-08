Army Chief expresses sorrow over death of Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Defense Minister Mohammad bin Abdullah

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of Assistant Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-ayesh.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul and Saudi leadership.

Army Chief said that Pakistan lost a true friend after passing of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.