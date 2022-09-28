Army Chief felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for assuming PM charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday congratulated Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on being appointed as Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that the Army Chief also extended his felicitations to Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed as Defence Minister of KSA.

On the occasion, the COAS said, "Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with KSA & acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world."