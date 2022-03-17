UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Gen Bajwa Visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Army Service Corps( ASC) Centre, Nowshera and appreciated contributions and logistic support of ASC both during peacetime and operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Army Service Corps( ASC) Centre, Nowshera and appreciated contributions and logistic support of ASC both during peacetime and operation.

Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fathea for Martyrs, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps.

Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nowshera Media Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sp ..

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sports of Hazara : Mushtaq Ghani ..

25 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

27 seconds ago
 RCB's spring plantation drive in full swing

RCB's spring plantation drive in full swing

30 seconds ago
 BCCI held meeting with office bearers

BCCI held meeting with office bearers

31 seconds ago
 Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, ..

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, empowerment to youngsters: Da ..

7 minutes ago
 Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir ..

Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir issue, end to HR abuses in IIO ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>