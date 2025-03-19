- Home
- Pakistan
- Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision Will Yield Long-term Results. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 19, 2025 | 07:51 PM
Terrorism, insecurity and chaos are the biggest obstacles to the country's development, tough and immediate decisions are inevitable. Muslim League-Q
Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that dealing with evil elements with an iron hand is the need of the hour. He said that the state has fallen into severe crises due to the leniency of its people to the fullest extent.
The martyrdoms of innocent civilians and soldiers are creating an atmosphere of anxiety in the country every day.
He said that Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Terrorism, insecurity and chaos are the biggest obstacles to the country's development, tough and immediate decisions are inevitable.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters5 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae5 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute5 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence8 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi15 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms commitment to defeat terrorism, ensure sustainable peace, development in Balochi ..15 minutes ago
-
Azeem's artwork exhibited at PAC25 minutes ago
-
Quality of policing improved by organizing open courts; RPO25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover liquor, arijuana25 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in truck collision near Phuleli canal25 minutes ago