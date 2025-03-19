Open Menu

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision Will Yield Long-term Results. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 19, 2025 | 07:51 PM

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that dealing with evil elements with an iron hand is the need of the hour. He said that the state has fallen into severe crises due to the leniency of its people to the fullest extent.

The martyrdoms of innocent civilians and soldiers are creating an atmosphere of anxiety in the country every day.

He said that Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Terrorism, insecurity and chaos are the biggest obstacles to the country's development, tough and immediate decisions are inevitable.

