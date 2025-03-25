Army Chief General Asim Munir's Mother Passes Away
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
President, Prime Minister, political and religious leaders express deep sorrow, offering condolences to Army Chief General Asim Munir and his family.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's mother passed away on Tuesday.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior political leaders and religous scholars expressed deep sorrow, offering condolences to the grieving family.
President Zardari said that he equally shared the grief with General Asim Munir and his family.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the demise of the army chief's mother. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered condolences and support to the grieving family and expressed deep sorrow.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also extended condolences to Army Chief General Asim Munir and his family over this loss. They also prayed for the departed soul for her high ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away2 minutes ago
-
Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President2 minutes ago
-
Municipal authorities conduct operation against encroachments2 minutes ago
-
AIOU students included in Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues on Kohat tunnel, NHA22 minutes ago
-
COAS’s mother passes away32 minutes ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of army chief's mother3 hours ago
-
President Zardari grieved over passing of army chief's mother3 hours ago
-
Sardar Saleem Haider believes PPP will regain lost ground in Punjab10 hours ago
-
Work on design, feasibility of 27km Blue Line Metro Train project initiated11 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan holds special session on Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI activist Haider Saeed11 hours ago