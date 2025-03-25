Open Menu

Army Chief General Asim Munir's Mother Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

President, Prime Minister, political and religious leaders express deep sorrow, offering condolences to Army Chief General Asim Munir and his family.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's mother passed away on Tuesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior political leaders and religous scholars expressed deep sorrow, offering condolences to the grieving family.

President Zardari said that he equally shared the grief with General Asim Munir and his family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the demise of the army chief's mother. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered condolences and support to the grieving family and expressed deep sorrow.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also extended condolences to Army Chief General Asim Munir and his family over this loss. They also prayed for the departed soul for her high ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

