Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key role in good relations. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while reacting to the recent official visit of Army Chief General Asim Munir, said that Pakistan wants the best relations with countries around the world, including the United States.

He said that Pakistan and America are strategic partners in the long war against terrorism.

Pakistan has made huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which is very important to be acknowledged.

He said that peace in Pakistan is subject to the regular establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan. The official visit of the Army Chief will lead to the peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghanistan, and further closer relations between Pakistan and the United States in the future.