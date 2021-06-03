- Home
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Is Taking Practical Steps To Immortalise The Country's Defense Capability. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:46 AM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, in a press release said that Pakistan Armed Forces is using its professionalism to overcome the challenges posed to the state on internal and external fronts.
He said that the youth should play a practical role for the supremacy of the state in other sectors including social media.