Army Chief holds telephonic interaction with US Defence Secretary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US' Secretary of Defence General (R) Lloyd J. Austin had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

During the call, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process, draw down and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan would always support "Afghan led-Afghan Owned" Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

He also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.