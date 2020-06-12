Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa wishes early recovery of both leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Rasheed suffering from Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2020) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inquired after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif after both leaders tested positive for coronavirus.

He inquired about their health through a telephone call and wished them a speedy recovery.

According to details, a few days ago, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid tested positive for coronavirus, which he announced on the social networking website Twitter, and went into quarantined at his home.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and prayed for his speedy recovery. The Army Chief said that he should take special care of his health and ensured to fully cooperate if needed.

Sheikh Rashid said that he was grateful to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for inquiring about his health.