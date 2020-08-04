Army Chief interacts with senior serving, retired military officers in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore on Tuesday and met with senior serving and retired military officers at Corps Headquarters.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region and also the challenges and opportunities.

At the end the participants shared multifarious suggestions and thanked COAS for the candid discussion.