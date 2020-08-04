UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief Interacts With Senior Serving, Retired Military Officers In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:34 PM

Army Chief interacts with senior serving, retired military officers in Lahore

ISPR says the Army Chief interacted with senior serving and retired military officers on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region and also the challenges and opportunities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore on Tuesday and met with senior serving and retired military officers at Corps Headquarters.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region and also the challenges and opportunities.

At the end the participants shared multifarious suggestions and thanked COAS for the candid discussion.

Related Topics

Lahore Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Only 0.3% COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi City

5 minutes ago

Commodore Muhammad Saleem Of Pakistan Navy Promote ..

35 minutes ago

Operation of nuclear reactor is milestone in UAE-U ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

All political forces unanimous in support of Kashm ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.02 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.