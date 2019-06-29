Army Chief is pride of whole nation: Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry

(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Army Chief is pride of whole nation.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said that the whole nation is proud of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the nation stands behind armed forces

I have a sincere advice for those who are getting jealous that they should sit on ice so that their jealousy becomes less.