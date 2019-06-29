UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief Is Pride Of Whole Nation: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:05 PM

Army Chief is pride of whole nation: Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Army Chief is pride of whole nation.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said that the whole nation is proud of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the nation stands behind armed forces

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Army Chief is pride of whole nation.In his message on social networking site twitter, Chaudhry said that the whole nation is proud of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the nation stands behind armed forces.

I have a sincere advice for those who are getting jealous that they should sit on ice so that their jealousy becomes less.

Related Topics

Army Technology Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa SITE Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

2 minutes ago

Budget not passed but bulldozed: Asif Zardari

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan bat in World Cup match against Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to include Baba ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Unaware Whether LNA Head Haftar Indeed Ord ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Appoints New Envoy t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.