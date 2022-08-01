UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Lauds PLA's Role In China's Defense, Security And Nation Building

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2022 | 02:36 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the founding of Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The Army Chief said PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding the collective interests. He highlighted various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the peoples.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, in his remarks, thanked the Army Chief for hosting reception on the eve of PLA's anniversary. He said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all weather friends and strategic partners.

The Chinese Ambassador said the recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation has set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military to military relations between the two countries.

