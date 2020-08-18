UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Meets Saudi Arabia’s Top Army Leadership, Discusses Military Ties

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leadership, discusses military ties  

Chief of Army Staff also met Lieutenant General  (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi military leadership and discussed “military to military ties including training exchanges,” a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived at Defence Ministry where Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili received him, said the ISPR.

It also said that Chief of Army Staff also met Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, Saudi Arabia.

“Prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and boost it were reviewed in addition to matters to common concerns during the meeting,” the Saudi government said in a statement.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Servies Intelligence Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed to Reuters that the army chief was travelling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented,".

