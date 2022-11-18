UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Pays Farewell Visit To Bahawalpur, Okara

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur and Okara as part of farewell visits.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the COAS laid wreath at Martyrs' monument in Bahawalpur, and interacted with officers and formation troops in Bahawalpur and Okara.

He also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 Thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship helicopters and mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

The army chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed the troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

