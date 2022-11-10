Army Chief pays farewell visits to Sialkot, Mangla garrisons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops.

He appreciated the formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities. The COAS advised troops to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison.