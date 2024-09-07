RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) On Pakistan’s Defense and Martyrs Day, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir delivered a speech underscoring the nation's enduring commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and honoring its martyrs and heroes.

Addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony on Friday here at the GHQ, participated by military personnel, veterans, and dignitaries, General Munir paid tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices, he said, had fortified the nation's resilience.

The COAS expressed deep reverence for the martyrs whose "holy blood" had nourished the land.

He commended the nation for its steadfast courage and resilience in the face of persistent terrorism and conflict and

assured that the fight against the menace would continue till "the elimination of the terrorists."

He highlighted the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the fight against terrorism.

General Munir cited Verse 169 of Surah Al-Imran, that those martyred in the path of Allah are alive and sustained by their Lord. "This spiritual affirmation," he stated, "reflects the eternal honor and reverence for the martyrs."

The Army Chief outlined several key achievements, including the formal management of western borders, integration of tribal areas into provincial governance, and developmental projects in the conflict-affected regions.

He attributed these successes to the unwavering determination of the state and the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis.

Emphasizing national unity, General Munir warned against any attempts to undermine national cohesion. He urged countrymen to forge unity in their ranks and brotherhood alongwith tolerance, while respecting the rights of minorities and maintaining harmony despite political differences. The nation must continue adhering to guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he stressed.

The COAS condemned India for its continued brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

He also expressed solidarity with Palestinians, criticizing Israeli aggression and calling for immediate world action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In concluding his speech, General Munir praised the bravery of wounded soldiers and veterans, affirming that Pakistan’s defence remained robust thanks to their sacrifices.

He extended his gratitude to all who participated in the commemorative event, acknowledging their role in honoring the nation’s heroes.

The Army Chief’s speech was a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s enduring strength and resolve in the face of adversity, reinforcing the nation's commitment to its principles and its heroes.