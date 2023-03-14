UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Reiterates Resolve To Eliminate Terrorism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

General Syed Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace.

He said this while interacting with troops during his visit to forward posts at Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

The Army Chief vowed that sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the importance of the people of Pakistan towards the collective fight against terrorism.

General Syed Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts.

He appreciated the counter terrorism efforts of the formation and provision of enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the Newly Merged Districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Visit Progress Wana Border

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

25 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

39 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.