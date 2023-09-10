Army chief restoring confidence of businesspeople: IPP spokesperson

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the former Federal minister and spokesperson for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has commended Army Chief General Asim Munir for his significant role in stabilising the value of the Dollar.

Highlighting the efforts of the Army chief, she emphasised his crucial role in rebuilding the confidence of the business community. She noted that this confidence is vital for increasing investments and achieving economic stability. She acknowledged that some media personalities and pundits questioned the military leader's involvement in business matters, but stressed that the responsibility of ensuring national peace and security falls squarely on the shoulders of the Army Chief and the Pakistan Army.

Dr. Firdous pointed to the Army's past role in restoring peace in Karachi when extortion and violence were rampant, highlighting that no political party had made significant contributions to maintaining peace in the city. She underlined the current need to restore confidence within the business community and emphasized the importance of the Army Chief's assurance of support for the country's economic development.

Expressing her support for General Asim Munir's efforts, Dr. Firdous called on all citizens to stand by him, given his dedication to tasks that politicians have failed to address. She shared these sentiments during a media interaction in Koobay Chak.

Discussing economic reforms, Dr. Firdous mentioned the importance of achieving economic and financial stability in the country.

She expressed concern about the burden of electricity bills on the poor and called for national unity to combat inflation.

She also highlighted the IPP's commitment to solving public issues and praised its Patron-in-Chief, Jahangir Khan Tareen, and Abdul Aleem Khan, for their dedication to public welfare-focused politics. She stressed that the IPP stands out as a party dedicated to serving the public without exploiting national resources.

The spokesperson further emphasized the IPP's unique position as a welfare-oriented political party in Pakistan's history and announced their upcoming visit to flood-affected areas in Kasur to provide relief materials and rations to flood victims.

Dr. Firdous reiterated the IPP's commitment to public service and announced the launch of a public communication campaign that will include worker conventions in the coming weeks.

She urged the public to reject governments that have been in power multiple times without delivering substantial benefits to the people and called for accountability of their past actions. Dr. Firdous also highlighted the need for updated voter lists and fair constituency delimitation for transparent elections.

In conclusion, she emphasized the IPP's mission to stabilize the country, unite for the greater national interest, and drive the nation toward development and prosperity. Additionally, she expressed optimism about a relief package for the poor, thanks to the efforts of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, whom she regards as a brother-like figure.