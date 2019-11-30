Army chief service tenure will stand extended with simple majority: Sheikh Rashid

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that all parties are agreed over extension in tenure of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his service extension will be approved with simple majority

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that all parties are agreed over extension in tenure of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his service extension will be approved with simple majority." Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa extension in service will be approved with simple majority.

, he said this while addressing a press conference here Saturday.Terming the Supreme Court decision far sightedness he said decision for extending the service tenure of army chief for three years will be taken within 6 weeks .Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa not only played key role in restoration of peace in Afghanistan but he also erected fencing on Pak-Afghan disputed border Durand line.He went on to say the incumbent army chief maintained better relations with Iran, UAE.

Army chief is standing shoulder to shoulder with the incumbent democratic government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.He remarked opposition situation is normal.

They have nothing with them to say .

Who are saying NRO will take place they should understand there would be no NRO. It is Imran Khan commitment there will be no NRO at any cost.I am hearing screams from Sindh from now , he said adding there is a mafia which wants to destabilize Imran government.Responding to a question he said Shahbaz Sharif is becoming habitual to write letter to Imran Khan.

It is interesting thing Nawaz Sharif is ill and Shahbaz Sharif is spending vacations. I used to say let them go the situation will become normal.He underlined Maulana Fazlur Rehman will soon say that he has returned empty handed.

Believe it when Maulana holds public meeting, it will be Friday. Because people gather on Friday as a general routine.He held " I hope the outcome of plea bargain with Asif Zardari will come till March and fresh cases will emerge with the plea bargain. All the old cases will stand disposed of.