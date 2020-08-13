Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week  

,

DG ISPR has confirmed that Army Chief General Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia—the strategic partner—saying that “the visit is pre-planned and military affairs oriented”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would fly to Saudi Arabia this weekend, DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar Babar confirmed here on Thursday.

The Army Chief may also meet King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz—the custodian of two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

According to diplomatic sources, the army chief would discuss developments in Afghanistan and brief his hosts about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), especially since the illegal annexation of the disputed area more than one year ago and the resulting atrocities being committed by India.

The said that the upcoming visit of army chief would resolve the issue of “recent misunderstanding” between the two strategic partners would subside as a result of the army chief's upcoming visit.

Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed frustration with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for not taking a strong stance on Kashmir.

“General Bajwa is travelling to Saudi Arabia next week,” DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said when asked about the possible visit of Army Chief to the Saudi Kingdom.

“It is a pre-planned visit and is military affairs oriented,” he further said.

Pakistan time and again asked Saudi Arabia to raise up the issue of Occupied Kashmir the atrocities being inflicted upon the Kashmiris people by Indian army since the special status of the occupied valley was ended by the Modi government.