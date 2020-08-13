UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief To Fly To Saudi Arabia Next Week

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:04 PM

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week  

DG ISPR has confirmed that Army Chief General Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia—the strategic partner—saying that “the visit is pre-planned and military affairs oriented”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would fly to Saudi Arabia this weekend, DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar Babar confirmed here on Thursday.

The Army Chief may also meet King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz—the custodian of two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

According to diplomatic sources, the army chief would discuss developments in Afghanistan and brief his hosts about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), especially since the illegal annexation of the disputed area more than one year ago and the resulting atrocities being committed by India.

The said that the upcoming visit of army chief would resolve the issue of “recent misunderstanding” between the two strategic partners would subside as a result of the army chief's upcoming visit.

Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed frustration with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for not taking a strong stance on Kashmir.

“General Bajwa is travelling to Saudi Arabia next week,” DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said when asked about the possible visit of Army Chief to the Saudi Kingdom.

“It is a pre-planned visit and is military affairs oriented,” he further said.

Pakistan time and again asked Saudi Arabia to raise up the issue of Occupied Kashmir the atrocities being inflicted upon the Kashmiris people by Indian army since the special status of the occupied valley was ended by the Modi government.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi ISPR Visit Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saudi Arabia May Government OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Complete Training On ..

11 minutes ago

Ski Dubai takes centre stage as it hosts DXB Snow ..

14 minutes ago

UK to Increase Pressure on US to Drop Single Malt ..

10 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern ..

10 minutes ago

SCO's development depends on youth participation i ..

10 minutes ago

Duterte to skip Philippine trial of Russia virus v ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.