Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia today

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will accompany Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will depart for Saudi Arabia where he will discuss important bilateral issues with the Saudi leadership, including Kashmir.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will also accompany him during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Gen Bajwa’s visit was a pre-planned tour linked to “military-to-military relations” between the two countries.

The DG ISPR further said that the Army Chief would discuss important bilateral issues including Kashmir with the Saudi leadership.

On August 10, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki had an important meeting with the Army Chief. The visit of the Army Chief is also being considered as very important in the context of the recent statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.