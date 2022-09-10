UrduPoint.com

Army Chief To Visit Far-flung Areas Of Interior Sindh's Dadu District: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Army Chief to visit far-flung areas of interior Sindh's Dadu district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday would visit far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district.

The COAS would spend time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps and also meet Pakistan Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, the COAS would be flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

More Stories From Pakistan

