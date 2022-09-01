Army Chief to visit flood affected areas of KP, Punjab: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday would visit the flood affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Rojhan, Punjab.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a news release said the Army Flood Control help line 1125 for KP and 1135 for rest of Pakistan was functioning where the people could reach out on these emergency numbers for assistance and help.

Moreover, the Army Aviation efforts included 157 Army helicopters sorties flown to evacuate stranded people and transport rations. As many as 1,087 stranded individuals were evacuated and some 72 tonnes of relief items were delivered through army aviation.

However, over 50,000 individuals were shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas. Over 51,000 patients were treated and provided 3-5 days' free medicine in various medical camps.

The Army also established 221 Relief Items Collection Points across the country and 1,231 tonnes relief items along with other sustenance including medicines were collected and being dispatched to flood victims; 25,000 Meal Ready to eat ( MRE) , were made available by Army to provide immediate assistance to flood affectees.

The breakdown of province wise collection points included 85 points in Punjab, 15 in KP, 43 Sindh, 41 in Balochistan, 30 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and three in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Moreover, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in synchronisation with the National Highway Authorities ensured timely restoration of Communication Infrastructure including Karakorum Highway (KKH) and Jaglot Skardu Road.

Moreover, the army also moved Additions Engineer and Medical troops and resources to Karachi to augment rescue and relief operation in Sindh.