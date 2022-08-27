Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday would visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Army Flood Relief Camps were established in various areas.

The Army Collection Camps set up in Punjab included 10 points by Lahore Division namely Expo Centre, Saddar Bazar, Walton Road, Fortress Stadium, DHA- 2, Badshahi Mosque, Sheikhupura, Chunian, and Kasur.

In Multan Division some 11 collection points were established including five in Multan, three in Sahiwal, two in Khanewal, and two in Okara.

Some 17 points were established in Gujranwala Division including one each in Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Shakargarh and six in Sialkot whereas one collection point each in Sambrail, Kharian, Gujrat, Sarai Alamgir, Pasroor, Ogoki, Gujranwala and Wazirabad.

However, seven collection points were set up in Bahawalpur Division including three in Bahawalpur, one each in Dera Nawab Sahib, Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur and Lodhran.

The Punjab Rangers also established collection camps including one each in Lahore, Sialkot, Mandi bahuddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

In Faisalabad Division there were two collection points set up in Faisalabad and one each in Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang. In Sargohda Division, two points were set up in Sargohda and one each in Khushab, Bhakar and Mianwali. In Jhelum, two camps were set up in Jhelum and one in Chakwal.

The Army formations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also established collection camps. In Hazra Division, one camp each was established in Abottabad and Old station Headquarters.

In Mansehra, collection camp was established at Thakra stadium whereas in Haripur, collection camp was established in Government College Haripu.

In Balochistan, 41 Flood Relief camps were established by the Army Formations including eight camps 33 Division, eight camps by 41 Division, three camps in 44 Division, 19 camps by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North and three camps by FC Balochistan South.

The camps established by 33 Division were in Kalat, Khuzdar City, Wadh, Surab, Khuzdar Cantt, Sibi, Dera Allah Yar / Jaffarabad and Kashmore Cantt.

The camps established by 41 Division were in Quetta Cantt, EME Center, Quetta, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Gulistan, Nushki, Chagai and Dalbandin.

The relief camps of 44 Division were set up inGawadar City, Ormara and Akra.

The camps by FC Balochistan(North) included three points in Quetta (Nawa Killi, Brewery and Dasht), Pishin, Mach, Mastung, Ziarat, Harnai, Sibi, Duki, Lli, Kohlu, two points in Barkhan (Barkhan City and Rakhni), Sui, Sohbatpur, three points in Zhob (Zhob City, Mani Khawa and Danasar).

The camps set up by FC Balochistan (South) were in Turbat, Panjgur, and Kharan.

Moreover, 58 Flood Relief Items collection points were established in Rawalpindi Corps Area of Responsibility.

Some 20 points were set up by 111 Brigade in Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Ammar Chowk, Giga Mall, F-6, F-8, F-9, Nawaz Sharif Park, Murre Road, Wah Barrier 1, Horse Chowk, Taxila, Rawat, Kalar Road, Mandra, bus stop, Kahuta, Officers Club, Race Course Park Rawalpindi, CSD Westridge, Chuhr Chowk JCP Area, Harley Street Bakery Chowk, Saddar Area, Rumi Lane Monument, Morgah Joint Check Post Area, Ayub Park GT Road Side, Chaklala Scheme 3, and Raja Akram Road.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 13 collection points were established in District Mirpur, Mirpur Stadium, District Bimber, 4 AK Brigade- APS Bimber, District Kotli, Landing ground Kotli, Thailer Kotli, Landing Ground Khuirtta, APS Hot spring, Tehsil Barnalla, Barnalla, Thub, Kot Jamil, Moil/Khairwal, Mattewala, Surakhpur, Tehsil Barnalla LoC Tank/Domila Chowk Jalalpur Jattan Garrison, Domail Road, CMH Muzafarabbad, Garhi Dupatta, Sawan, Chakothi, CMH Rawalakot, APS Rawalakot, Damni, Hajira, FG school Shaukat lines, Nausadda Br, Jura Helipad, APS Authmuqam, APS Bagh, Gyari Chowk Bagh, Sharda BHQ, APS Kel, Lemnian, Express Way Macdonald Chowk Murre, Kuldana Chowk, Ghika Gali Chowk, Pak Park.

In Gilgit, CMH nursery near heli chowk, in Skardu, Lib Chowk, and in Chilas, DC Chowk Army Collection Camps were set up where public could give their donations of non-food and food items.