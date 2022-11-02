Army Chief visits Air Defence Command

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Headquarters Army Air Defence Command and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Chief also appreciated the training standards achieved by the Army Air Defence Command.

He also emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today's warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Army Air Defence Command.