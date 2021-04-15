UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Visits Fauji Foundation HQs; Inaugurates 100-bed Hospital, Nursing School

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday inaugurated a 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute (FUI) School of Nursing during his visit to the Fauji Foundation (FF) Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday inaugurated a 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute (FUI) school of Nursing during his visit to the Fauji Foundation (FF) Headquarters.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation and review of various set-ups working under it, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation in the provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all future endeavours.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation Waqar Ahmed Malik.

