UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Visits FF Regiment Centre; Lauds Outstanding Operational Performance

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:48 PM

Army Chief visits FF Regiment Centre; lauds outstanding operational performance

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Frontier Force (FF) Regimental Centre Abbottabad, on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Frontier Force (FF) Regimental Centre Abbottabad, on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

He praised the Regiment for its professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.

Earlier on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by the Colonel Commandant FF Regiment, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant FF Regimental Centre.

Related Topics

Army Abbottabad ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates ADNOC residential com ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates ADNOC residential complex in Muzaira

21 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Lalwani's murder case till Oct 20

ATC adjourns Lalwani's murder case till Oct 20

3 minutes ago
 Afghan govt desires to enhance bilateral trade: Ch ..

Afghan govt desires to enhance bilateral trade: Chairman PATAEC

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt to support up to US $ 15,000 to promote fe ..

KP Govt to support up to US $ 15,000 to promote female led startups businesses

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Increase of Gas Supplies Via Ukraine Co ..

Putin Says Increase of Gas Supplies Via Ukraine Could Result in Losses

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.