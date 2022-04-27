UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Visits Forward Areas Along LoC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Army Chief visits forward areas along LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

The COAS appreciated the troops' combat readiness and high state of morale.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Related Topics

Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after ..

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

2 minutes ago
 Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith h ..

Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith harmony for peace in society

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

2 minutes ago
 European and US stocks rise but euro hits 5-year d ..

European and US stocks rise but euro hits 5-year dollar low

2 minutes ago
 PPP last ray of hope for people of country: Khair ..

PPP last ray of hope for people of country: Khair Muhammad Tareen

2 minutes ago
 District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for ..

District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, last Ashra of Ram ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.