Army Chief visits forward areas along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

The COAS appreciated the troops' combat readiness and high state of morale.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.