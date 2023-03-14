Army Chief visits forward posts at Pak-Afghan Border in South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts at Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan and interacted with the troops.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (the martyrs' monument) in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters of the formation as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated the counter terrorism efforts of the formation and provision of enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

The Army Chief reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace. He vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah (by the will of Almighty Allah) return to Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the importance of the people of Pakistan towards the collective fight against terrorism.