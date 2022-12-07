Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

UrduPoint.com

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District and spent the day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

He was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of Western Borders Management Regime, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

He said, "State's writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces. Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability.

" The COAS said that defence of the motherland would be ensured at all costs and there would not be any space for peace's spoilers.

"No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war against terror made thus far," the COAS concluded.

Later, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to Shuhada.

The COAS was also briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation including efforts to create secure environment for socio- economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.

