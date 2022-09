RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad, Balochistan.

The Army Chief met with flood affectees and troops busy in relief activities, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.