Army Chief Visits Khuzdar, Basima Areas Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochistan

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan.

The COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and Formation's operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

While interacting with troops, the COAS emphasized on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan", the COAS remarked.

The COAS said that Army's deployment and operations were being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

