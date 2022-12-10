Army Chief visits Quetta,Turbat

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta and Turbat during his two-day visit to Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta and Turbat during his two-day visit to Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the first day, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters, laid floral wreath at Yadgare Shahuada and offered Fatheha.

Later, the COAS was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation.

The COAS also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and school of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the 2nd day of the visit, the COAS visited Turbat. The Inspector General FC South Balochistan briefed the COAS on prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure safe and secure environment.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said that every effort would be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure conducive environment for the socio-economic development resulting into sustainable peace and prosperity.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Quetta, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.