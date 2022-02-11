UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Vows To Respond Befittingly To Any Misadventure

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa vows to remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

He was addressing the participants of 35th Air War Course at PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi.

He appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.

The Army Chief urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

COAS said that superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts.

