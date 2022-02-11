Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Army Chief urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa vows to remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary.

He was addressing the participants of 35th Air War Course at PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi.

He appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.

COAS said that superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts.