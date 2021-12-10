Army Chief witnesses exercise 'Victory Shield' of Gujranwala Corps' troops at Chawinda

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot and witnessed exercise; 'Victory Shield' of Gujranwala Corps troops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot and witnessed exercise; 'Victory Shield' of Gujranwala Corps troops.

The Army Chief was briefed on objectives, planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise which was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a media release here received.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over training standards and professional competence of the troops.

Addressing the participating troops, the COAS stressed upon realistic and strenuous training in the field. "Such exercises help bolster troops' confidence, enhance cohesiveness, synergy and optimise their combat potential," the COAS remarked.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer.