Army Chief's Appointment Is Constitutional Right Of PM: Rana Sanaullah

November 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the appointment of the new army chief was the constitutional right of the prime minister.

Talking to a private television channel, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint of the army chief.

Commenting on the weak economy of Pakistan, he said the long march and public meetings of Imran's party had halted the business activities in this country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI), last regime had made serious damage to many sectors including the national economy.

Rana Sanaullah said that Chairman PTI was following the agenda of anti-state people, adding Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of this country for personal interest.

Replying to a question about the long march call by PTI Chairman, he said the government would take action against the violators of the law.

