ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan Tuesday said that the appointment of new army chief was a prerogative of the prime minister under relevant procedures and laws.

Talking to a private television channel, he said appointment of new army chief is a constitutional matter and added that everything was on schedule and there was no complications in this regard, this matter will wrap up within days.

"Consensus is, and should remain, the main ingredient of the process but the final authority is the prime minister to decide the key post", he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the prime minister's upcoming visit to Turkey was under his prior commitments.