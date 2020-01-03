Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Army Act, Constitution is likely to be tabled before parliament today

(@fidahassanain)

The ruling PTI expresses confidence that the bill will be approved with simple majority today for amendment in Army Act and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) The PTI-led government is likely to table today a bill for amendment in Army Act and Constitution for three-year extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa.

The new bill titled “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020 is likely to be tabled before two houses of the parliament. PTI government has lobbied for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution. The new proposed bill has fixed 64-year age limit for the chiefs of three services including Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee. The president will make appointment of army chief and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee on the advice of the Prime Minister under the law after competition of their normal tenure at the age of 60 years.

The ruling PTI leaders have expressed hope that the bill would be passed by the parliament with the required simple majority today.

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the process should be pure democratic and all rules and regulations for approval of the bill should be followed.

PML-N has also announced to back the PTI regarding legislation in Army Act and the Constitution for extension of the army chief.

It may be mentioned here that Supreme Court of Pakistan gave six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COASS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with directives to the government to do legislation in the Army Act and the Constitution. The top court had warned the government that the appointment of Army Chief after expiry of six-month time would automatically stand “null and void” if the required legislation was not done.