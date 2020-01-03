UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief’s Extension: Bill For Amendment In Army Act, Constitution Is Likely To Be Tabled Before Parliament Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:05 PM

Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Army Act, Constitution is likely to be tabled before parliament today

The ruling PTI expresses confidence that the bill will be approved with simple majority today for amendment in Army Act and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) The PTI-led government is likely to table today a bill for amendment in Army Act and Constitution for three-year extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa.

The new bill titled “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020 is likely to be tabled before two houses of the parliament. PTI government has lobbied for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution. The new proposed bill has fixed 64-year age limit for the chiefs of three services including Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee. The president will make appointment of army chief and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee on the advice of the Prime Minister under the law after competition of their normal tenure at the age of 60 years.

The ruling PTI leaders have expressed hope that the bill would be passed by the parliament with the required simple majority today.

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the process should be pure democratic and all rules and regulations for approval of the bill should be followed.

PML-N has also announced to back the PTI regarding legislation in Army Act and the Constitution for extension of the army chief.

It may be mentioned here that Supreme Court of Pakistan gave six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COASS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with directives to the government to do legislation in the Army Act and the Constitution. The top court had warned the government that the appointment of Army Chief after expiry of six-month time would automatically stand “null and void” if the required legislation was not done.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Parliament General Qamar Javed Bajwa May 2020 All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Firing claims one life in Gujranwala

8 minutes ago

Iran to Take Revenge on US Over Killing of Soleima ..

8 minutes ago

Fitness tests of centrally contracted players next ..

20 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Calls Emergency Meeting A ..

10 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Says Soleimani's Targeted Killing 'M ..

10 minutes ago

Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclist in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.