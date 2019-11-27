(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar has said that there is no ambiguity that extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was made according to the constitution.In his statement he said Qamar Bajwa is a successful army chief of Pakistan and he has rendered unprecedented services for the country but important point is that who has the authority in the constitution of Pakistan to extend the tenure of COAS.

A decision regarding extension in the tenure of Army Chief was extremely needed in the perspective of unusual situation in Kashmir and in the region, he added.Minister said that India has said many times that it will launch an attack upon Kashmir.He said there is fear of bloodshed on the day when people in the occupied Kashmir will come out of curfew.Circumstances of Pakistan could not be considered as normal in any situation as if we are not in war -like -situation then we are at least at the edge of war.