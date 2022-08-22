UrduPoint.com

Army Choppers Reaching Out To Flood Hit People In DG Khan, Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Army choppers reaching out to flood hit people in DG Khan, Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Two army helicopters have joined rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of south Punjab on Monday, just a day after the DG Khan administration sought army's help for flood-stranded people for delivery of food items and tents.

Commissioner DG Khan Usman Anwar told media persons that aerial operation to provide aid to the stranded communities was necessary as the hill torrents had badly eroded the road communications infrastructure making access by road nearly impossible to some areas.

He said that government has provided the helicopters which have started reaching out to the flood hit people making the relief operation swift adding that the process of sending relief items to people of Koh-e-Suleman by Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levy through transport means of camels, motorcycles and other vehicles would continue.

Commissioner said that the inter-provincial Punjab-Balochistan highway had suffered closure due to land sliding that had made big and small rocks blocking the road at Rakhi Garj near Fort Monroe hill station.

He said that heavy machinery was utilized to clear the road, however, the inter-provincial highway was again blocked due to land sliding.

Usman Anwar said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has promised assistance and clear the road as early as possible.

Commissioner appealed the people to give hill torrents a clear passage and do not build homes or cause encroachment on its way. Any hurdle would cause more damage, he said and urged the people to give safe passage to hill torrents to to the river.

Related Topics

Army Police Punjab Flood Vehicles Road Dera Ghazi Khan Monroe Rajanpur Border NHA Media Government

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

21 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

1 hour ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.