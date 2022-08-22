Army choppers reaching out to flood hit people in DG Khan, Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Two army helicopters have joined rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of south Punjab on Monday, just a day after the DG Khan administration sought army's help for flood-stranded people for delivery of food items and tents.

Commissioner DG Khan Usman Anwar told media persons that aerial operation to provide aid to the stranded communities was necessary as the hill torrents had badly eroded the road communications infrastructure making access by road nearly impossible to some areas.

He said that government has provided the helicopters which have started reaching out to the flood hit people making the relief operation swift adding that the process of sending relief items to people of Koh-e-Suleman by Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levy through transport means of camels, motorcycles and other vehicles would continue.

Commissioner said that the inter-provincial Punjab-Balochistan highway had suffered closure due to land sliding that had made big and small rocks blocking the road at Rakhi Garj near Fort Monroe hill station.

He said that heavy machinery was utilized to clear the road, however, the inter-provincial highway was again blocked due to land sliding.

Usman Anwar said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has promised assistance and clear the road as early as possible.

Commissioner appealed the people to give hill torrents a clear passage and do not build homes or cause encroachment on its way. Any hurdle would cause more damage, he said and urged the people to give safe passage to hill torrents to to the river.