Army choppers started relief operation, airlifted injured to CMH Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Army choppers have started a relief operation by airlifting the injured person to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Hospital, which are kept on emergency.

The Army choppers are being used to airlift the injured from district headquarters Khar to Peshawar wherein so far 35 have been killed as a result of the heavy blast during the ongoing JUI-F Worker Convention in Dubai Mor (Shindai Mor), Bajuar and more than 100 other injured.

However, Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal confirmed that more than 200 people were injured, 15 are in critical condition and are being airlifted to CMH Peshawar while so far 35 persons declared dead, Rescue 1122 also confirmed the death toll.

Pakistan army helicopter is being provided from Khar to Peshawar for seriously injured people and IGFC Major General Noor Wali reached Bajaur to supervise the activities. A total of 17 injured were shifted to Timergara Hospital while the rest of them are being shifted to Bajaur, Peshawar, CMH Peshawar and HMC. The alert call was issued to CMH and LRH in Peshawar.

Rescue operations are underway by security forces and other law enforcement agencies as well. The area was cordoned off and the investigation was started. Security forces continue to donate blood to the injured, a doctor at Bajaur Hospital told APP.

He said among the injured 15 persons were in critical condition and many of the injured are being shifted to Peshawar. Soon after the information, ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Edhi reached the spot, the official said, adding, Rescue 1122 is carrying out rescue operations at the accident site with the jawans of the Pakistan Army.