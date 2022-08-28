UrduPoint.com

Army Conducts Aerial Relief In Flood-hit Rajanpur District: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022

Army conducts aerial relief in flood-hit Rajanpur District: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Sunday conducted an aerial relief operation in Rajanpur District and provided aid by distributing ration bags, whereas tents were provided to the affectees.

Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations also in all flood hit areas of Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan Army teams rescued number of people stranded in affected areas, including women and children, along with their belongings and shifted them to the safer places.

"People living in relief camps are being provided with cooked food and dry ration.

Pakistan Army is utilizing all available resources to help the flood affected people including immediate medical care at the medical camps set up by army," the ISPR added.

